100 Years Ago: 1919

“The People of Lewiston And Auburn must keep the Salvation Army kettles higher than ever this year, in order to enable it to purchase necessary clothing greatly needed in some families,” said Adjutant Fowler.

50 Years Ago: 1969

The Choral Group of the Lewiston Senior Citizens will present a choral program at the Christmas party for residents of the Auburn Towne House which will be held Sunday at seven o’clock.

25 Years Ago: 1994

Former Lewiston legislator Gregory 0. Nadeau has been named one of two legislative liaisons in the office of elect Angus King. Nadeau, 37, will be responsible for advancing King’s program and policies ‘It’s an exciting opportunity, frankly,’ Nadeau said Friday. A graduate of Lewiston High School, Nadeau served in the Legislature from 1979 to 1990.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

