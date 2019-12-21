A Windham man who had been on the run for more than a week after fleeing an assault was arrested Saturday in New Hampshire on unrelated charges.

Windham police said in a press release Saturday night that Jayce Segler, 24, would be extradited back to Maine to face charges here. According to the Associated Press, Segler was apprehended in Wakefield, N.H.

Segler fled the scene of an assault on Dec. 12 at a home on Emerson Drive. Police believe he stabbed a man and woman during a confrontation.

Police had considered him armed and dangerous and a local elementary school was placed on lockdown because the stabbing happened in a nearby neighborhood.

The woman, who suffered multiple stab wounds, was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police have not said what sparked the confrontation.

