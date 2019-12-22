On Saturday, Lisbon native Greg Moore made his American Hockey League coaching debut with the Toronto Marlies — the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs — in a 7-3 victory over the Belleville Senators.

Moore, who was hired on Dec. 1, spent the past three weeks with the Maple Leafs learning the organization’s coaching philosophies.

The former St. Dom’s and University of Maine standout takes over for Sheldon Keefe, who was promoted to be the Maple Leafs head coach on November 21 after the Maple Leafs fired Mike Babcock.

Moore spent the past year and a half as the head coach of Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League, where he had a record of 52-25-5 in 82 games. In 2018-19, his first year with the club, the Steel captured their second USHL Eastern Conference title before falling to the Sioux Falls Stampede in the Clark Cup Final.

Prior to joining the Steel, he was an assistant coach with USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program from 2015-18.

“I want to thank the Steel family for the positive experience through my time in Chicago,” Moore said in a Steel news release. “The genuine care and love for working together that the players and staff have demonstrated has been something special to be a part of. I’m very thankful for the players, staff and management and the support they have given to me during my time here. With the strength of the staff and management, I have all the confidence in the world for the continued success of the Steel this season and that the growth and development of the players will continue.”

This summer, Moore was a guest coach at the Maple Leafs prospect development camp. Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas had been tracking Moore the past few seasons.

“After a detailed review, it was clear to us that Greg Moore was the best fit to become the head coach of the Marlies,” Dubas said in a Toronto Marlies news release. “Greg’s record in development and winning with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program and the USHL’s Chicago Steel to begin his coaching career made us take great notice of him as a candidate. More importantly, it became clear in speaking with his employers at USA Hockey and the Chicago Steel that Greg was the best fit for our program in terms of development philosophy.”

