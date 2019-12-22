BUCKFIELD — Colleen Marie Kostovick and Joseph Francis Fournier are announcing their marriage.

The couple was married on Sept. 7, 2019, in a hay field in Buckfield. The ceremony was officiated by Pastor Tim Knowles. A luncheon reception immediately followed.

Given in marriage by her father, the bride wore a white strapless gown with lace overlay. She carried a hand-tied bouquet of coral peonies and eucalyptus. Monica Harthorne of South Paris served as maid of honor with the bride’s sister, Shannon Kostovick of Greenwood, as bridesmaid. They wore floor-length meadow green gowns in chiffon and each carried a coral-colored mixed bouquet.

Daniel Gallant of Farmington, New Hampshire, served as best man and Philip Richardson of Oxford served as groomsman.

The bride is the daughter of Gerard and Rebecca Kostovick of Greenwood. She is the granddaughter of Agnes Kostovick of Scarborough and George and Judy Kostovick of Harrison and the late Thomas Moran of Norwich, Conn., and the late Sylvia McCormack of Tamworth, N.H.

The groom is the son of the late Richard Fournier and Janet Fournier of South Paris and the grandson of Francis and Madeline Fournier of Byfield, Mass., and the late Henry and the late Eiko Thurlow of Salisbury, Mass.

The bride is a graduate of Oxford Hills Christian Academy in South Paris. She graduated magna cum laude from the University of Maine at Machias with a degree in wildlife biology. After working with the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife on the Black Bear crew, she is now operations manager for Richardson Landscape Service.

The groom is a graduate of Telstar High School in Bethel and is self-employed with JCF Handyman Services. He served in the Marine Corps Reserves at Fort Devens from 2008-15 and was honorarily discharged as a corporal.

After a honeymoon in New Hampshire, the couple will reside in South Paris.

« Previous

Next »