AUBURN – Donna L. Libby, 64, of Auburn passed away at her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday Dec. 19, 2019. She was born in Quincy, Mass. on Oct. 10, 1955, a daughter of the late George and Bernice (Curran) Davenport. She grew up in Quincy and attended school there. She moved to Maine in the mid 80s to raise her family.

Donna worked as a secretary at CMMC for many years. She will always be remembered for her love of the Red Sox, the Patriots, Nascar, camping in Loudon, N.H. and playing rummy with her many siblings. Above all, she loved her children and grandchildren and would be at every special event or sporting event as their biggest cheerleader. She will be sadly missed by many.

She is survived by her children, Richard Libby and his wife Tracey of Auburn and Jessica Libby of Lewiston. She also leaves behind her three grandchildren, Cole Gagne and Kendra and Dominic Libby; as well as her nine siblings, Brian, Sharon, Joan, Jeanne, Janet, Joyce, Tricia, Bunny and George.

She was predeceased by her husband, Richard Dean Libby Sr., followed by the love of her life, Charles Burns.

Condolences may be shared at www.thefortingroupauburn.com

Visitation will be held at Fortin\Auburn on Friday Dec. 27, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. followed by a Liturgy of the Word service at 4 p.m. also at the funeral home. Interment will take place in the spring at Gracelawn Memorial Park in Auburn. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 217 Turner St. Auburn, 783-8545.

« Previous