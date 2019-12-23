CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Noel Wells, 33; Eddie Vedder, 55; Susan Lucci, 73; Harry Shearer, 76.

Happy Birthday: Evaluate your position, life and the direction you are headed. Consider your health and happiness, and how best to achieve your objective. A change is imminent, but don’t feel rushed or let anyone pressure you to move in one direction or another. Strategize, and research the possibilities. Look at every angle, and make decisions that satisfy both your personal and professional desires. Your numbers are 4, 16, 22, 27, 34, 42, 48.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Think your personal plan through to make it happen. Put any worries about work out of your head, and enjoy the spirit of the season. Take a break from the arduous climate at work, and concentrate on romance and plans. 5 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If change is what you want, do something that will encourage you to spend more time with positive people and less with those who aren’t reliable. You’ll be offered unfamiliar information about your background that will help you improve your lifestyle. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Spend more time trying to please the people you love or doing something you enjoy. Take responsibility for your happiness and your physical well-being. Romance is in the stars, and an exciting proposition is heading your way. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): A change of plans will be in your favor. Use your imagination, and you will find a surprise offering for someone special. Someone you worked alongside years ago will make an offer or suggestion that will be difficult to turn down. 3 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Share your feelings, not your anger. A show of affection coupled with intelligent conversation and suggestions will help you keep the peace. A physical change will have an influence on your professional future. Romance is in the stars. 5 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Enforce the rules, regardless of what others do or say. Take the high road, and do what feels right. An opportunity will arise that will change your course of action. An older or younger individual will offer insight. 2 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Speak the truth, and stick to the facts. How you portray a situation will determine what others think of you. Personal improvements can be made and should be what you focus on most today. Don’t make impulsive purchases. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Be careful what you wish for. Be realistic, and stick to what’s possible. If you overdo it, you’ll have regrets. Much can be accomplished if you stay focused and are ready for action. Meditate and relax before the festivities begin. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take in life and what you have. Appreciation will be essential when dealing with friends and relatives. A personal change may not be welcome, but in the end, it will turn out to be advantageous. Don’t spend what you don’t have. 3 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The best way to deal with difficult people is to listen, but also to be a straight shooter when asked your opinion. Offer innovative solutions and hands-on help. Don’t overdo it or take a physical risk that can result in injury or insult. 4 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Refuse to let the mad rush going on around you cause you grief. Stay calm, avoid emotional anger and don’t take chances when it comes to health, money or surprises. Impulse is the enemy; coordination and organization are your allies. 2 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Let your actions speak for you today. Words will lead to a misunderstanding or making a promise you won’t want to keep. A positive change to the way you earn your living or your reputation is within reach. 5 stars

Birthday Baby: You are unpredictable, intense and charismatic. You are opportunistic and industrious.

