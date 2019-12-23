PARIS — A Paris man has addressed all the concerns of the Select Board at his mobile home at 64 Durgin Road after the town had deemed it a “dangerous building” in the fall.

At their meeting Monday night, Selectmen voted to accept the work done at the property and to strip the “dangerous building” label pending a final inspection by the town’s code enforcement officer and the fire chief.

The board’s vote allows owner Perley Emery to resume living in the mobile home there once Fire Chief Mark Blaquiere and Code Enforcement Officer Kingston Brown complete the final inspection of the building in the spring.

At the Monday meeting, it was determined that Emery had addressed every item of concern on a 7 point list authored by Brown and Blaiqurre; among the conditions were removing moldy food, clearing piles from in front of egress windows used as exits in emergencies from the trailer and cleaning animal traps from the inside of the building.

According to previous reporting, Perley Emery has owned the property since 1974 and added a mobile home to it in 1988. Recently, his son, Richard Emery, who is currently incarcerated at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset, had lived in the mobile home.

Brown first aired concerns about the property on Oct. 28. Brown and Blaquiere said they had witnessed numerous violations of town code and unsafe living conditions. Among the alleged violations: Many dead animals on the property, propane tanks located inside the trailer, food and trash piled up, and substances dumped onto the ground that could affect neighbors’ wells. Photographs of the improvements Emery made to the living conditions of the trailer were shown to the board Monday by his attorney, Jacqueline Gomes of Westbrook, and the board accepted the work that was done.

