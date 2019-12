Auburn

• Garner Lavelley, 32, of Auburn, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication and a probation hold, 6:47 p.m. Saturday at Youngs Corner Road.

Lewiston

• Lynn Davis, 38, of Sabattus, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 2 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Sabattus Street and East Avenue.

