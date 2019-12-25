What I remember prominently about childhood Christmas’ is our traditional, German Christmas Eve. Mom would bundle up my older siblings and go to midnight mass. I was left sleeping at home while Dad watched for Santa, promising me that he would awaken me when the jolly visitor arrived! Sometime after midnight, I would awaken to the sound of Santa’s sleigh bells and stomping on the roof. Dad would try to get me up quickly so we could catch Santa leaving presents. Alas, I was always too slow, but I would stare in wonderment at the decorated tree that had magically appeared in the living room! Santa always left me a few strands of tinsel to add to the already glistening branches.

The coffee table would be laden with eggnog, fresh cuts of salami, crackers, onion dip, olives, stuffed dates, nuts, fudge, and other sweets. It all seemed like a magnificent feast! I’d perch on my knees at the marble-topped table and raise my cup of cheer as we wished each other a merry Christmas. I’d take crackers and layer them with meat, cheese, and mustard before alternately taking bites and sips of ginger ale, which was another treat as I was not usually allowed soda. I wasn’t allowed eggnog because it was made with Southern Comfort.

A favorite sweet treat was the German bread, stollen (pronounced SHTOH-luhn). It was laden with such delicious ingredients as almonds, rum-soaked raisins, candied orange pieces, and lemon rinds. It had a slightly chewy texture and the most wonderful smell of almonds. It was like Heaven baked into a yeasty, buttery, dough with aromatic spices, all topped with a thick blanket of powdered sugary goodness.

And then, in the true European tradition, we would dig into our stockings and open our presents!

Traditions are important. They are stories with a mix of what has been, what is, and the hope of what is to come. They are the foundation of the family and friendly gatherings. While traditions may change, they mustn’t ever be lost. They connect us and give us purpose – a reason for being.

