Letters to Santa – Part Two

Mrs. Landry – Grade 1

Dear Santa,

I hope you have lots of energy. I would like stuffed animal cat and dog

Love,

Isabella

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. I would like American girl doll, a ornaments, a toey hacy.

Love,

Grace

Dear Santa,

Merry Chistmas Santa. I would like a LL Bean toobs and a real baby stroller.

Your friend,

Lyla

Dear Santa,

Hey Santa, how are you doing? I would like sum Hot Wheels, phazer.

Love,

Eli

Dear Santa,

How are you? I would like to get American girl doll, LOL doll.

Love,

Brooklyn

Dear Santa,

I hope you are well. I want a new bike.

Love,

Grayson

Dear Santa,

I hope your render are raby. I would like please a Barbie house.

I love you,

Maisy

Dear Santa,

How are you? Please bring me LOL and Barbie house.

Love,

Dulce

Dear Santa,

How are you? I would like a talkboy. Merry Christmas. P.S. Thanks for last year’s toys.

Love,

Tae (MaTaeya)

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. Please bring me and Elise a Barbie drem house.

Love,

Rozelyn

Dear Santa,

I hope you aren’t sick. Please bring me a bike.

Love,

Nathaniel

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a lot fo energy. I would like a gumball machine.

Love,

Hadley

Dear Santa,

How are you? I would like a Ifoan and a Indian dol and a reel pupy.

Love,

Zoey

Dear Santa,

How are you? Please bring me a shark puppet toy.

Love,

Wyatt

Susan Wiles 1st Grade

Dear Santa,

I want do have a gag gag.

Love,

Aurora

Dear Santa,

I want Hot Wheels.

Love,

Tanner

Dear Santa,

I have a nuf toys. If you want you can gif me some.

Love,

Jazmin

Dear Santa,

I like the toy you giv me. I want a pet cat. How is Rodof?

Love,

Milli

Dear Santa,

I want a nitendoe.

Love,

Jaxson

Dear Santa,

I want a uncone and Barbie dolls.

Love,

Jazzy

Dear Santa,

I want a spider. I deserve cus I help my mom do dishis.

Love,

Vivien

Dear Santa,

I want a LOL.

From,

Ceci (Cecilia)

Dear Santa,

I want a family uf dragons. I want a family of duasoars.

From,

Annaleigh

Dear Santa,

I want a LOL, a Mickep mouse and Barbie dolls.

From,

Aubrey

Dear Santa,

I want X box eight.

Love,

Levi

Dear Santa,

I want a robote.

From,

Ayden

Dear Santa,

I want Lagos and a flash dvd and nitando

Love,

Brady

Cyndi Crabtree Grade 1

Dear Santa,

Thanks you a lot for toys. I would loike a batbot and dragamons. How are you?

Love,

Jace

Dear Santa,

How is Miss clos doing? For Christmas can I please have stuff anumuol a kittens and a bed for tham and poetend food. Thanks. Have a greyt Christmas.

Love,

Leah

Dear Santa,

I love you Santa. I’d like a toy dolphin and a stuffed cheetah and a stuffed lion. You are the best! Thank you,

Love,

Luciana

Dear Santa,

I like your red suit Santa. For Christmas I want big legos, a toy dog, a toy crab. Have a good Christmas.

Love,

Austin

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claws?

I like your red suit Santa. I hope you have a great Christmas. Can I please have some pranking stuff Santa?

Love,

Ethan

Dear Santa,

I like your red Christmas suit. How are you? How is Mrs. Claus? I hope you have a good day. Your the bext Santa. Christmas is my favorite holiday. I hope I am on the Nice List.

Love,

Jacob

Dear Santa,

Santa I hope you have a good Christmas. I want a LOL. I want a ipad. I want a calico crittrs. Thanks, Santa.

Love,

Bailey

Dear Santa,

How are you? Ples get me a sonnky. Ples get me a dog mov re. Please git me a ropot. Please, please please.

Love,

Reese

Dear Santa,

How are you Santa? For Christmas I would like a beyblade and a game too.

Love,

Cayson

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus? I will like a big box of stuffed animal cats. Thk you.

Love,

Evelyn

Dear Santa,

Hows Mrs. Claus? How are you? You have a nice red suit. Thanks for last years toys. I want a spy kit. Thank you Santa.

Love,

Jace

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a great Christmas! Thank you for the last years toys. For Christmas I would like a frozen two Elsa wig and a Frozen two Elsa dress. I would also like a LOL surprise amazing surprise.

Love,

Mya

Dear Santa,

I like your red soot. I hope you have a great Christmas. I wod like the legos.

Love,

Corbin.

Dear Santa,

I hope you have fun giving presents. Is it fun? I want a robot. I want a scat bord. I want a robot. I want a dron. My mom wants LOL sapraz egg. Have a nic day.

Love,

Whyatt

