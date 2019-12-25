Letters to Santa – Part Two
Mrs. Landry – Grade 1
Dear Santa,
I hope you have lots of energy. I would like stuffed animal cat and dog
Love,
Isabella
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas. I would like American girl doll, a ornaments, a toey hacy.
Love,
Grace
Dear Santa,
Merry Chistmas Santa. I would like a LL Bean toobs and a real baby stroller.
Your friend,
Lyla
Dear Santa,
Hey Santa, how are you doing? I would like sum Hot Wheels, phazer.
Love,
Eli
Dear Santa,
How are you? I would like to get American girl doll, LOL doll.
Love,
Brooklyn
Dear Santa,
I hope you are well. I want a new bike.
Love,
Grayson
Dear Santa,
I hope your render are raby. I would like please a Barbie house.
I love you,
Maisy
Dear Santa,
How are you? Please bring me LOL and Barbie house.
Love,
Dulce
Dear Santa,
How are you? I would like a talkboy. Merry Christmas. P.S. Thanks for last year’s toys.
Love,
Tae (MaTaeya)
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas. Please bring me and Elise a Barbie drem house.
Love,
Rozelyn
Dear Santa,
I hope you aren’t sick. Please bring me a bike.
Love,
Nathaniel
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a lot fo energy. I would like a gumball machine.
Love,
Hadley
Dear Santa,
How are you? I would like a Ifoan and a Indian dol and a reel pupy.
Love,
Zoey
Dear Santa,
How are you? Please bring me a shark puppet toy.
Love,
Wyatt
Susan Wiles 1st Grade
Dear Santa,
I want do have a gag gag.
Love,
Aurora
Dear Santa,
I want Hot Wheels.
Love,
Tanner
Dear Santa,
I have a nuf toys. If you want you can gif me some.
Love,
Jazmin
Dear Santa,
I like the toy you giv me. I want a pet cat. How is Rodof?
Love,
Milli
Dear Santa,
I want a nitendoe.
Love,
Jaxson
Dear Santa,
I want a uncone and Barbie dolls.
Love,
Jazzy
Dear Santa,
I want a spider. I deserve cus I help my mom do dishis.
Love,
Vivien
Dear Santa,
I want a LOL.
From,
Ceci (Cecilia)
Dear Santa,
I want a family uf dragons. I want a family of duasoars.
From,
Annaleigh
Dear Santa,
I want a LOL, a Mickep mouse and Barbie dolls.
From,
Aubrey
Dear Santa,
I want X box eight.
Love,
Levi
Dear Santa,
I want a robote.
From,
Ayden
Dear Santa,
I want Lagos and a flash dvd and nitando
Love,
Brady
Cyndi Crabtree Grade 1
Dear Santa,
Thanks you a lot for toys. I would loike a batbot and dragamons. How are you?
Love,
Jace
Dear Santa,
How is Miss clos doing? For Christmas can I please have stuff anumuol a kittens and a bed for tham and poetend food. Thanks. Have a greyt Christmas.
Love,
Leah
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa. I’d like a toy dolphin and a stuffed cheetah and a stuffed lion. You are the best! Thank you,
Love,
Luciana
Dear Santa,
I like your red suit Santa. For Christmas I want big legos, a toy dog, a toy crab. Have a good Christmas.
Love,
Austin
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claws?
I like your red suit Santa. I hope you have a great Christmas. Can I please have some pranking stuff Santa?
Love,
Ethan
Dear Santa,
I like your red Christmas suit. How are you? How is Mrs. Claus? I hope you have a good day. Your the bext Santa. Christmas is my favorite holiday. I hope I am on the Nice List.
Love,
Jacob
Dear Santa,
Santa I hope you have a good Christmas. I want a LOL. I want a ipad. I want a calico crittrs. Thanks, Santa.
Love,
Bailey
Dear Santa,
How are you? Ples get me a sonnky. Ples get me a dog mov re. Please git me a ropot. Please, please please.
Love,
Reese
Dear Santa,
How are you Santa? For Christmas I would like a beyblade and a game too.
Love,
Cayson
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? I will like a big box of stuffed animal cats. Thk you.
Love,
Evelyn
Dear Santa,
Hows Mrs. Claus? How are you? You have a nice red suit. Thanks for last years toys. I want a spy kit. Thank you Santa.
Love,
Jace
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a great Christmas! Thank you for the last years toys. For Christmas I would like a frozen two Elsa wig and a Frozen two Elsa dress. I would also like a LOL surprise amazing surprise.
Love,
Mya
Dear Santa,
I like your red soot. I hope you have a great Christmas. I wod like the legos.
Love,
Corbin.
Dear Santa,
I hope you have fun giving presents. Is it fun? I want a robot. I want a scat bord. I want a robot. I want a dron. My mom wants LOL sapraz egg. Have a nic day.
Love,
Whyatt
