Letters to Santa – Part Two

Mrs. Landry – Grade 1

Dear Santa,

I hope you have lots of energy. I would like stuffed animal cat and dog

Love,

Isabella

 

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. I would like American girl doll, a ornaments, a toey hacy.

Love,

Grace

 

Dear Santa,

Merry Chistmas Santa. I would like a LL Bean toobs and a real baby stroller.

Your friend,

Lyla

 

Dear Santa,

Hey Santa, how are you doing? I would like sum Hot Wheels, phazer.

Love,

Eli

 

Dear Santa,

How are you? I would like to get American girl doll, LOL doll.

Love,

Brooklyn

 

Dear Santa,

I hope you are well. I want a new bike.

Love,

Grayson

 

Dear Santa,

I hope your render are raby. I would like please a Barbie house.

I love you,

Maisy

 

Dear Santa,

How are you? Please bring me LOL and Barbie house.

Love,

Dulce

 

Dear Santa,

How are you? I would like a talkboy. Merry Christmas. P.S. Thanks for last year’s toys.

Love,

Tae (MaTaeya)

 

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. Please bring me and Elise a Barbie drem house.

Love,

Rozelyn

 

Dear Santa,

I hope you aren’t sick. Please bring me a bike.

Love,

Nathaniel

 

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a lot fo energy. I would like a gumball machine.

Love,

Hadley

 

Dear Santa,

How are you? I would like a Ifoan and a Indian dol and a reel pupy.

Love,

Zoey

 

Dear Santa,

How are you? Please bring me a shark puppet toy.

Love,

Wyatt

 

Susan Wiles 1st Grade

 

Dear Santa,

I want do have a gag gag.

Love,

Aurora

 

Dear Santa,

I want Hot Wheels.

Love,

Tanner

 

Dear Santa,

I have a nuf toys. If you want you can gif me some.

Love,

Jazmin

 

Dear Santa,

I like the toy you giv me. I want a pet cat. How is Rodof?

Love,

Milli

 

Dear Santa,

I want a nitendoe.

Love,

Jaxson

 

Dear Santa,

I want a uncone and Barbie dolls.

Love,

Jazzy

 

Dear Santa,

I want a spider. I deserve cus I help my mom do dishis.

Love,

Vivien

 

Dear Santa,

I want a LOL.

From,

Ceci (Cecilia)

 

Dear Santa,

I want a family uf dragons. I want a family of duasoars.

From,

Annaleigh

 

Dear Santa,

I want a LOL, a Mickep mouse and Barbie dolls.

From,

Aubrey

 

Dear Santa,

I want X box eight.

Love,

Levi

 

Dear Santa,

I want a robote.

From,

Ayden

 

Dear Santa,

I want Lagos and a flash dvd and nitando

Love,

Brady

Cyndi Crabtree Grade 1

 Dear Santa,

Thanks you a lot for toys. I would loike a batbot and dragamons. How are you?

Love,

Jace

 

Dear Santa,

How is Miss clos doing? For Christmas can I please have stuff anumuol a kittens and a bed for tham and poetend food. Thanks. Have a greyt Christmas.

Love,

Leah

 

Dear Santa,

I love you Santa. I’d like a toy dolphin and a stuffed cheetah and a stuffed lion. You are the best! Thank you,

Love,

Luciana

 

Dear Santa,

I like your red suit Santa. For Christmas I want big legos, a toy dog, a toy crab. Have a good Christmas.

Love,

Austin

 

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claws?

I like your red suit Santa. I hope you have a great Christmas. Can I please have some pranking stuff Santa?

Love,

Ethan

 

Dear Santa,

I like your red Christmas suit. How are you? How is Mrs. Claus? I hope you have a good day. Your the bext Santa. Christmas is my favorite holiday. I hope I am on the Nice List.

Love,

Jacob

 

Dear Santa,

Santa I hope you have a good Christmas. I want a LOL. I want a ipad. I want a calico crittrs. Thanks, Santa.

Love,

Bailey

 

Dear Santa,

How are you? Ples get me a sonnky. Ples get me a dog mov re. Please git me a ropot. Please, please please.

Love,

Reese

 

Dear Santa,

How are you Santa? For Christmas I would like a beyblade and a game too.

Love,

Cayson

 

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus? I will like a big box of stuffed animal cats. Thk you.

Love,

Evelyn

 

Dear Santa,

Hows Mrs. Claus? How are you? You have a nice red suit. Thanks for last years toys. I want a spy kit. Thank you Santa.

Love,

Jace

 

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a great Christmas! Thank you for the last years toys. For Christmas I would like a frozen two Elsa wig and a Frozen two Elsa dress. I would also like a LOL surprise amazing surprise.

Love,

Mya

 

Dear Santa,

I like your red soot. I hope you have a great Christmas. I wod like the legos.

Love,

Corbin.

 

Dear Santa,

I hope you have fun giving presents. Is it fun? I want a robot. I want a scat bord. I want a robot. I want a dron. My mom wants LOL sapraz egg. Have a nic day.

Love,

Whyatt

 

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Advertiser Schools
Related Stories
Latest Articles