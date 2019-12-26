The Spirit of Giving

How exciting it has been today to watch our school community come together to give back this holiday season with our Pink Feather Underwear and Sock Drive. Staff and students filled boxes full of socks and underwear to help students in need across our district. It is amazing the power we have when we make an effort to make a difference for those around us. Let’s keep the giving spirit going. What you give does not need to cost any money. It is amazing what giving someone a smile or a hug can do for them. Giving our time to help someone in need or an organization that is important to us. Holding a door for someone else, thanking the cashier or waitress who serves you, letting someone go ahead of you in the grocery store checkout line, or running errands for an elderly friend or neighbor. None of these things would cost us any money, but what a difference they would make in someone’s life. What good are you doing this holiday season?



The Wonderful Volunteers of the PTO

We just want to take a minute to thank the wonderful parents on our OES PTO. You see, this is a very small group of mothers who come faithfully each month and work to ensure that our students and staff are supported and have access to extracurricular activities that are not a part of our local budget. Do you know that money raised by PTO fundraisers pay for field trips, author visits, OES Reads books, teacher and administrator professional development, teacher appreciation, and many other things that happen at our school? The events that they plan such as the Harvest Festival, Vendor Fair and Holiday Fair take a great deal of time and organization to pull off. All of that work takes a toll on people when there are only a few people who do all the work. This is where we need your help! The PTO is always looking for new members and fresh ideas to share with the group. Consider coming to the next PTO meeting on Thursday, December 12th at 5:30. Hear about all the good work that the PTO is doing and find out how you can get involved. Maybe you want to volunteer to help with Popcorn or Pencil Day, maybe you want to plan a fundraiser or family night. Whatever your talents and gifts, the PTO would love to have you join them in making OES the best place for students to learn and grow. We can’t do it without your help!

Mayan Temples by Miss Pike’s 6th Graders



Our sixth graders are learning all about early civilizations, this week we focused on Mayans. After learning about Mayan politics, beliefs, calendar systems and family life, students had a chance to build Mayan temples. We were so impressed with how hard they focused and the pride they put into their work!

