Windham police are searching for a suspect who led them on a chase Thursday night before ditching his car in a swampy field off River Road.

An officer responded around 5 p.m. to the report of a car speeding through the Brookhaven Drive neighborhood, Windham police said Thursday night in a Facebook post.

When the officer tried to pull the car over for a traffic violation, the driver accelerated “away from the officer at a high rate of speed.”

The driver and car left River Road and crashed before he fled on foot into a nearby wooded area. A police K9 unit tracked the suspect, but was unable to locate him.

Windham police said the man was about 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a lightweight gray sweatshirt and appeared to have a goatee and dirty blond hair. Anyone with information about the suspect can call Windham police at 892-2525.

