FARMINGTON — Members & Auxiliary of the Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28 in Farmington have been collecting toys for donation to children being treated at the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at the Maine Medical Center. Arriving just in time for Christmas is a pickup truck full of new, unwrapped toys for children of all ages. The hospital staff state that such gifts, especially at the holidays, brightens their stay while in treatment. The toys, accepted all year long, help to provide therapeutic play activities, entertainment, distraction, prizes, birthdays and holidays.

Matt Smith, Post Commander and Steve Bunker, 1st Vice Commander, traveled to Portland to make the delivery, generously provided by their veterans and auxiliary. They received a warm welcome by hospital staff, who assisted them in unloading the haul and readying them for selection and wrapping for their special patients.

Matt Smith stated that “ this was a most special visit to the hospital, and the post members were determined that no child would be without a present to greet them this Christmas. Steve Bunker added, “my truck was full right to the tailgate”, and reaffirmed that these much truth to the saying of “the gift of giving is its own reward”.

The post is already looking forward to another very special winter event, the Special Olympics 2020 Winter games, held at Sugarloaf. For years the post has hosted a free lunch for the Olympians, as they pause in Farmington to visit and have meal with the legion members.

Matt & Steve urge any veteran, honorably discharged, to contact them and join in on the many community service projects. Call 207-778-9371.

