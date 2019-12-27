To the Editor:
I am a fifth grade student at Cascade Christian School in Puyallup, WA, and I am writing a report on the State of Maine. We are responsible for gathering as much information as we can about our state.
If any of your readers would like to help me by sending any pictures, postcards, used license plates, facts, products, etc from your state, it would be greatly appreciated!
Thank you very much, Alexa G., Cascade Christian School, 601 9th Ave S.E., Puyallup, WA 98372.
Alexa G.
Cascade Christian School
Puyallup, WA
