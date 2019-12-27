Chris Bilodeau and son Eli, 7, take of their gear after playing shinny hockey at the Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn on Friday afternoon. Eli plays hockey three or four times a week, virtually year-round. He took only one month off from the sport this past year. He says he also likes playing baseball, soccer and going snowboarding. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

filed under:
auburn maine, ice hockey
