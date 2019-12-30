A Scarborough woman rescued a boy Friday morning after he fell through the ice into a pond behind her home.

An ambulance took the boy to Maine Medical Center, where he was treated for mild hypothermia, said Fire Capt. Nate Contreras. The woman did not need medical treatment.

Contreras said the incident was a reminder to be cautious on the ice at this time of year. The Maine Warden Service issued an advisory last week reminding people to check the thickness of any ice before venturing onto the frozen water.

“Stay off the ice right now, and listen to the state wardens,” Contreras said.

Contreras said the small pond is tucked behind homes on Minuteman Drive. A child who lives in one of the houses heard screaming around 9 a.m. and called to his mother. The woman then ran outside and pulled the boy from the pond. The fire captain estimated the boy who fell in was 6 or 7 years old, and he was submerged up to his waist. A group of kids appeared to be playing in that area, he said.

“The rescuer reported he was crying and being frantic, trying to get out of the water and shivering quite a bit,” Contreras said.

The boy was in the woman’s home when the ambulance arrived. Contreras said her actions helped save him from more serious injury. She could not be reached Monday afternoon.

The warden service urged people to check ice in several places by making test holes to determine its thickness. They suggested doing it with a partner in case of emergency, and to wear a life jacket if acting alone.

“If ice at the shoreline is cracked or squishy, stay off,” the advisory said. “Watch out for thin, clear or honeycombed ice. Dark snow and dark ice are other signs of weak spots.”

The warden service also offered strategies for dealing with a similar accident. They said a person who has fallen through should lay both arms on unbroken ice and kick hard to get onto the surface, and then roll to safety. A person who needs to act as a rescuer should lie down flat, reaching out with a branch or rope, or make a human chain. The warden service advised people not to stand on the ice when getting back to shore.

