DEAR SUN SPOTS: Recently I was going thru my parents belongings. My dad was a member of Odd Fellows and I found a Sesquicentennial coin with the Seven Stars Tavern in Maryland on it. I don’t know the significance of this, but if someone who is a member would like to have it, please contact me at 645-2422. — Ruth, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Please share your recipe for the fruit cake cookies. We made our own fruitcakes when we were younger, but have not made one in many years. The cookies sound like a wonderful, easy alternative. — Fern & Sylvia, Norway

ANSWER: This recipe, mentioned in the Dec. 20 Sun Spots, makes about 3 dozen cookies and are even better if you store them in a waxed paper-lined tin or other airtight container and store them for a few days in the refrigerator, just like fruitcake.

And now that Christmas is over, perhaps you can even get some of the ingredients on sale. For the buttermilk, I usually substitute regular milk with a bit of vinegar stirred in and let it sit out on the counter while I assemble the other ingredients. It works just fine. Enjoy the cookies!

Merry Christmas Cookies:

Preheat oven to 325°. In a large bowl, cream 1 cup butter and ¾ cup brown sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in 1 large egg, 3 tablespoons buttermilk, and 1 teaspoon vanilla.

In another bowl, whisk together 1 2/3 cup flour, ½ teaspoon baking soda and ¼ teaspoon salt. Gradually beat into the creamed mixture. Stir in 1½ cup finely chopped dates, 4 ounces red candied cherries (halved), 4 ounces candied pineapple (diced), and ¾ cups each chopped pecans and walnuts.

Drop by spoonfuls onto parchment paper-lined cookie sheets and bake for 15 minutes.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Regarding the inquiry about house cleaners in the Dec. 26 Sun Spots, Cindy Call posted this on Facebook recently:

“Need your house cleaned? Let me help you! I’ve been in business for five years now. I can clean one time before your upcoming party or whatever your needs are. Call me and I’ll schedule an appointment with you to do a walk through. My cell phone number is 713-0507. Thank you! You won’t be disappointed.”

Hope this is of help to your inquirer. — Trudy, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Regarding the Dec. 24 Sun Spots, I use my dining room table for my 1000-piece puzzles. When I need to use the table, I cover it with a cloth-backed table pad and then top it with a tablecloth. It works great. — Edie, Auburn

ANSWER: I think the reader who asked about a puzzle table doesn’t have space in her small apartment for a dining table. However, I like your idea of just covering the puzzle-in-progress.

Your tip also brought to mind a lovely memory of a wonderful family I knew when I was a teenager. They had a huge dining table that always had a puzzle happening. Everyone who stopped in was welcome to work on it and when the entire table was needed, a vinyl table cloth was used to protect the puzzle and dishes of food and place settings were simply set on top of it. Those were the days!

filed under: