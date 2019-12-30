RANGELEY — Who doesn’t have a story to tell, and what better place than at “The Kitchen Table” to tell that story? The Rangeley Friends of the Arts Lakeside Theater will play host to an evening of personal storytelling at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15.

The multi-media event comes with dual invitations: One to those wishing to tell their tales and another to those looking to listen to others tell their tales. If interested in getting up and letting the world know about that time when you were there in that place doing that thing, contact Tim Straub at 207-864-9995 or email him at [email protected]

“The Kitchen Table” is a production of the Rangeley Friends of the Arts. For their complete schedule of events, visit rangeleyarts.org.

