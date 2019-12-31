AUBURN — January marks the Auburn Community Concert Band’s semi-annual open-membership period. This is an opportunity for former high school and college band members to once again experience the enjoyment of performing for others.

All musicians who wish to participate in the band’s upcoming summer concert performances have until Wednesday, Jan. 22, to join the group and start participating in weekly rehearsals. The 52-member concert band would particular like to add members to its flute, clarinet, saxophone and French horn sections. Membership requires limited conflicts with the group’s weekly schedule of Wednesday evening rehearsals and concerts. Musicians must have their own instruments and music stands.

From January through early June, band members rehearse from 7 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday at the High Street Congregational Church. From mid-June through late August, the band presents weekly Wednesday evening concerts. The free 75-minute performances take place at Festival Plaza in downtown Auburn, weather permitting. In the case of inclement weather, concerts take place indoors at the Gendron Franco Center in Lewiston. A different selection of music is featured each week, appealing to audiences both young and old. The anticipated Wednesday concert dates for the 2020 summer season are June 17 to Aug. 19.

This summer will mark the organization’s 39th consecutive season. Director Milt Simon formed the group in 1981 to offer musicians, who had once been members of their high school and college bands, an opportunity to continue using and improving their performance skills. Members of the ACCB currently range in age from 15 to 90 and represent some 16 central Maine towns. Membership is open to anyone knowing how to play a wind or percussion instrument.

“New members are often nervous when attending their first few rehearsals because of the lapse of time from when they last performed,” said Simon. “For many, it’s been 20 or more years since they last touched their instrument.” Simon added that most people regain their musical skills relatively quickly. “It’s like riding a bicycle. Once you have learned, you never forget. You just may need to do some practicing.” He stated that the opportunity to perform in front of large audiences, numbering 300 to 400 people on a weekly basis, is typically quite appealing to both amateur and experienced musicians.

Over 420 people were in attendance at the band’s holiday performance at the Gendron Franco Center on Dec. 20. Following the concert, audience members donated over $1,300 to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign.

Interested musicians are asked to call Simon at 207-782-3917 prior to attending their first rehearsal. Additional information about the group is posted on the band’s website at www.auburncommunityband.com.

