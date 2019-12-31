FREEPORT — Author Chris Lombard will talk about his most recent book, “The Horses in Our Stars: A Story of Life, Love, and the Journey Within” from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Freeport Community Library.

Lombard is a horseman, spending his days helping people and their horses to connect with each other. One day a woman he has never met writes an article about him and his horse, Rocky, that forever changes his life. Stirring and inspiring, “The Horses in Our Stars” is a deeply honest account of a journey we are all on. The story goes straight to the heart of the love and fear ever-present in our lives, and shows we are truly all in it together.

Lombard is a skilled horseman, horse trainer and spiritual journeyman and produces related writings on these subjects. He previously wrote “Land of the Horses” about his relationship with Rocky, a rescued Palamino Appendix gelding.

The event is free and open to the public. Books will be available to purchase. For more information about Lombard and Rocky, visit chrislombard.com. For questions or directions to the library, call 207-865-3307 or visit freeportlibrary.com.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: