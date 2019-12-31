Stanton Bird Club to hear talk on Death Valley trip

LEWISTON — The Stanton Bird Club of Lewiston and Auburn will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, in Room 285 at the University of Southern Maine’s Lewiston-Auburn College, 55 Westminster St. The topic will be “Death Valley as seen by the photographer Dan Marquis.” The meeting is free and open to the public.

Marquis is a professional photographer, a former Stanton Bird Club board member, as well as a 20-year avid bird watcher. He specializes in nature close-ups and landscapes, illustrating the patterns and colors that nature offers to those willing to take the time to look. His recent winter trip to Death Valley will highlight the park and the scenery that makes it a vacation destination.

The first walk of the year will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, as members look for birds on the Marginal Way, Ogunquit. They will also stop at the Cliff House and Nubble Lighthouse in York. Dress for warmth. The group will meet at Staples at 8 a.m. to car pool. For more information, call Steve Reed at 207-319-6630.

More information can be found at www.StantonBirdClub.org. The results of the various trips are posted there, often with photos. The club also has a Facebook page.

Triathlon coach to address Rotary meeting

AUBURN — Robert Brainerd will be guest speaker at the Lewiston-Auburn Rotary Lunch Club from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Village Inn, 165 High St. Brainerd is the owner of Central Maine Conditioning Clinic and has over 30 years of occupational health and wellness and rehabilitation experience.

Brainerd received his BS in physical education, exercise science at the University of Maine. He studied at the United States Sports Academy and did post-graduate athletic training studies at the University of New England. Brainerd is the professional running-triathlon coach to over 100 athletes. He founded the Moving Me Forward Fitness Friends in 2016 and was the co-founder of Lake Auburn Half Marathon in 2011.

Lunch is available for $14. Guests and visiting Rotarians are always welcome. For more information, go to www.lewistonauburnrotary.org, www.facebook.com/lewistonmainerotary/ or contact club president Celeste Yakawonis at 207-713-7111.

Day Homemakers to discuss nutrition

WILTON — Wilton Day Homemakers will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at St Luke’s Church, High Street. The program will be on senior nutrition and snacks. Anyone interested in this subject is welcome to attend.

