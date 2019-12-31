100 Years Ago: 1919

The dates for “The Mikado,” which will be presented by the Edward Little Little High School has been set for March 11 and 12.

50 Years Ago: 1969

The reaction was mighty mixed today in connection with last night’s unexpected approval by the Lewiston City Council of the arterial route as the site of the new Lewiston-Auburn bridge. Mayor John B. Beliveau, who had urged and fought for approval of the arterial route said he was very pleased, and looked forward to future traffic planning.

One of the route’s staunch opponents, Ward Two Alderman John E. Kivus, on the other hand, said he was disappointed and he called attention to some problems he says the city will be faced with. “As a result of last night’s action, the city will be able to participate in other state and federal programs such as the Cedar Street project, and the TOPICS program aimed at traffic improvement,” the mayor said.

The decision to approve the arterial route was taken last night, a surprise to most. The route had been repeatedly rejected.

Last night’s meeting was held primarily as a get-together with downtown merchants to discuss the bridge situation.

Alderman Kivus said he was “sincerely disappointed” by the council’s action. “I’m convinced that in a few years. East Avenue and Russell Street will not be capable of handling the increased amount of traffic even, with the intended’ improvements,” he said. Included in the arterial route proposal are improvements to these streets, the cost of which is to be borne by the State Highway Commission.

Alderman Ktvus continued, “Now the traffic problems will be spread through the residential neighborhoods.

25 Years Ago: 1994

Man and dog; search and seizure. These elements are just part of the new police officer and dog team to take up residence at the Oxford County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Gary Hill and Jake, an 11-month-old German shepherd, will be the first K-9 team at the sheriff’s department and will begin 16 weeks of training Jan. 24. Previously, any time the department needed the services of a K-9 team, officers would have to request the use of one from the state police. “He’s going to be a great asset to us to have,” said Hill who already has experience in handling police dogs.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspelling and errors may be corrected.

