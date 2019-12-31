LEWISTON — The University of Southern Maine’s Senior College will be continuing the monthly Food for Thought presentations in 2020, beginning Friday, Jan. 10.

The speaker will be Mike Brooks, who will start the year off with his story. Brooks was a 33-year career firefighter for the Auburn Fire Department, but his passion after the age of 50 has been running marathons. He set a goal for himself to complete a marathon in every state, which he had done by 2003.

Then he went on to tackle the Badwater Ultramarathon, described as “the world’s toughest foot race.” It is a 135-mile course starting at 282 feet below sea level in the Badwater Basin in California’s Death Valley, and ending at an elevation of 8,360 feet at Mount Whitney, the highest mountain in the continental United States.

Brooks will talk about his experiences and relate how he decided to write a book about his fascinating career.

The doors will open at 11:30 a.m. and the presentation will begin promptly at noon in room 170 on the Lewiston/Auburn campus of USM, 51 Westminster St., Lewiston.

The lecture is free and open to the public. Everyone is invited and welcome to bring a bag lunch.

« Previous

Next »