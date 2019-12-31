LEWISTON — Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice teamed up with Mechanic Savings Bank to sell their holiday remembrance ornament to benefit hospice care.
The bank helped Androscoggin raise $6,000 through ornament sales.
