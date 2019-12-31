LEWISTON — The Midcoast Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Rohan Smith, will present two family friendly concerts, “Children’s Tales and Cartoon Classics,” on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 11 and 12. The concerts feature children’s favorites, “Peter and the Wolf” by Prokofiev, and “The Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra” by Britten. Narrators for the pieces are MSO’s own Caroline Cornish and her daughter, Eleanor Kmack.

The program is not just for kids. Listeners of all ages will also enjoy famous classical pieces used in classic cartoons, including “Overture to William Tell” (or “Bugs Bunny Rides Again”) by Rossini, “Ride of the Valkyries” (or “Kill the Wabbit”) by Wagner and “Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2” (or “Rhapsody Rabbit”) by Liszt. Audience members can discover this music for the first time or enjoy it all over again.

These concerts, part of MSO’s 30th Anniversary Season, will be performed at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, in the Gendron Franco Center, Lewiston, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, in the Orion Performing Arts Center, Topsham. There is a limited number of free tickets for adults who bring children to either concert. More information is on the MSO website.

As part of its More with Midcoast enrichment program, MSO will offer Lewiston audience members a performance by local fiddler Owen Kennedy during intermission. He is a teenager who plays throughout New England. Topsham audience members are invited to attend a free event called “Meet the Instruments” from 1:15 to 1:45 p.m. before the Sunday concert. Orchestra musicians will be on hand to show off their instruments for audience members to try.

To purchase tickets in advance, visit MidcoastSymphony.org or one of these tickets outlets: Gulf of Maine Books, Brunswick; Now You’re Cooking, Bath; Book Review, Falmouth; and Gendron Franco Center. Tickets are $22 in advance, $25 at the concert, free for ages 18 and under and free at the door for college students with ID. Also there is an offer for one free adult ticket a family when bringing children (ages 18 and under are free). There is limited availability and must reserve in advance. Email [email protected] or call 207-846-5378 Jan. 4 to 10.

The Midcoast Symphony Orchestra is a community orchestra founded in 1990. Started as a chamber orchestra, there are now more than 80 members. Under the baton of Rohan Smith, the orchestra brings top-notch performances to the Orion Center in Topsham and the Gendron Franco Center in Lewiston. The Midcoast Symphony is made up of volunteer musicians living in Maine. String players who are interested in joining the orchestra can request an audition by contacting orchestra manager Ray Libby at [email protected] or 207-315-1712.

