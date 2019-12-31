JAY — OTIS Federal Credit Union is announces that a raffle for its sponsored Christmas tree raised $865 for the Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger in Maine.

The tree, decorated by a committee of employees, was displayed at the Jay-Livermore-Livermore Falls Chamber of Commerce’s 2nd Annual Olde Fashioned Christmas Festival at Boothby’s Orchard and Farm Winery in Livermore.

The tree was kitchen-themed, and prizes included a KitchenAid stand mixer, an Insta-Pot, an air fryer and a coffee maker.

Raffle tickets for trees decorated by area businesses were $1 each. Winners took home fully-decorated trees, along with any included prizes. All money raised was donated back to local charitable organizations chosen by each business. In total, 22 trees were raffled and over $6,000 was raised via the festival.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: