OTIS Federal Credit Union employees stand next to the Christmas tree raffled at the Jay-Livermore-Livermore Falls Chamber of Commerce’s 2nd Annual Olde Fashioned Christmas Festival at Boothby’s Orchard and Farm Winery in Livermore. From left are Jamie Turcotte, Jasmine Merrill, Benjamin Roberts, Kim Turner, Diane Sonos and Kassi Whittemore.

JAY — OTIS Federal Credit Union is announces that a raffle for its sponsored Christmas tree raised $865 for the Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger in Maine.

The tree, decorated by a committee of employees, was displayed at the Jay-Livermore-Livermore Falls Chamber of Commerce’s 2nd Annual Olde Fashioned Christmas Festival at Boothby’s Orchard and Farm Winery in Livermore.

The tree was kitchen-themed, and prizes included a KitchenAid stand mixer, an Insta-Pot, an air fryer and a coffee maker.

Raffle tickets for trees decorated by area businesses were $1 each. Winners took home fully-decorated trees, along with any included prizes. All money raised was donated back to local charitable organizations chosen by each business. In total, 22 trees were raffled and over $6,000 was raised via the festival.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Noteworthy
Related Stories
Latest Articles