DAMARISCOTTA — Erica Qualey will teach a watercolor painting class at River Arts starting in January. Painting with watercolor can be so much fun when you have a basic understanding of how to work with the medium. It is spontaneous and predictable, all rolled into one.

Full of detailed instructions about creating a good painting, the class will help navigate all aspects of creating a successful piece, from laying out the initial drawing to figuring out when to say it is finished.

Meeting weekly, the class is designed to serve as an instructional painting group and will cater to the needs and interests of the group. Weekly instructions and demonstrations in drawing and painting, as well as friendly critiques, will help develop skill and confidence, with the goal of helping each participant further their own personal development.

The ongoing workshop will be organized into four weekly sessions, meeting from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays, beginning Jan. 17. Tuition is $120 for River Arts’ members and $150 for nonmembers.

Originally from northern Maine, Qualey lives in mid-coast Maine. She is a landscape painter working primarily in watercolor and watercolor batik. Since earning a BFA from Rochester Institute of Technology in New York, Qualey has worked as a graphic designer as well as teaching in various venues, including a college in New Hampshire and the Farnsworth Museum in Rockland.

Call or visit River Arts to register for the class, 207-563-1507. River Arts is at 241 Rte. 1. Winter hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

