MEXICO — The basketball program at the River Valley Recreation Center is in high gear, starting at the prekindergarten to first-grade level.

Recreation Director Wayne Sevigny said it’s the only program he knows that offers competition games at this early level.

Players get a wristband in a color that matches the person on the opposing team they are to defend. There’s more running than dribbling, and stealing the ball is not allowed.

Activity Director Justeen LaPointe said the scoreboard also shows a tie at the end of the game and players are fine with that, but some parents and grandparents are not.

She said the focus is on developing social skills and having a good experience so they’ll want to continue playing as they get older.

Sevigny said 58 children in the River Valley are participating in the early level.

