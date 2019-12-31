BRUNSWICK — Tricky Britches will bring their high-energy string band to the Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, as part of the Concerts for a Cause series to raise money for two local charities.

From their roots of playing foot-stomping old-time fiddle tunes, Tricky Britches has progressed into a fusion of original material, classic bluegrass, country and folk rock. Band members include Tyler Lienhardt on fiddle, Seth Doyle on mandolin, Jed Bresette on bass and Richard Bicknell on banjo.

The story of the band begins in the spring of 2009 when three longtime friends from Gorham decided to take the songs from their back-porch jam sessions and Portland street corner busking to the next step. They produced a CD of old-time tunes and started playing for weddings, parties and contra dances. After adding a banjo to the group, Tricky Britches produced two more CDs featuring their original material.

Their influences include John Hartford, Hank Williams, Bill Monroe, the Stanley Brothers, the Grateful Dead, the Everly Brothers and American traditional folk music. Before the boys knew it, they were playing concerts and the big music festivals. Tricky Britches has played on stages big and small across the U.S. and Europe, but at the end of the day, their favorite show is still on a crowded street corner at midnight.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit Tedford Housing (providing housing and services for the homeless) and Oasis Free Clinics (providing free medical and dental services for those who are uninsured and can’t afford insurance).

Tickets are $15 in advance; $18 at the door; students/children, $5. They are available at the church office, Gulf of Maine Books or online at https://britches.brownpapertickets.com/.

