AUGUSTA — The University of Maine at Augusta (UMA) will be offering an “On-the-Spot Admit Day” January 8, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at locations statewide. Locations include Augusta, Bangor, Brunswick, East Millinocket, Ellsworth, Houlton, Lewiston, Rockland, Rumford, Saco, and South Paris. To find a location near you visit: https://www.uma.edu/locations/

UMA admissions representatives will be available to help recent high school graduates, transfer students, and returning students complete their application; take a placement test (if needed); start the financial aid process; enroll in spring classes; and register for New Student Orientation all in one visit. Transfer students can also receive an unofficial transfer evaluation.

There are many financial scholarships available for both new and returning students, and tuition waivers are available for high school juniors and seniors as well as senior citizens. Everyone who attends and registers for a class will be placed in a drawing for a $1,000 scholarship! There is no application fee and students should bring official copies of transcripts if possible. (Interested students can also schedule an advising appointment at a different day and time if needed.)

The Spring Semester at UMA starts January 21, 2020 so this is an ideal time to learn more, apply, and register for classes. To find the UMA location closest to your home or work, or to register for the event, visit uma.edu/onthespot or just stop in to your local UMA campus or center.

The University of Maine at Augusta has been a leader in providing access to a cost-effective and quality education since 1965. With campuses in Augusta and Bangor, nine centers from Saco to Houlton, more than 30 additional course sites, and many programs available completely online, UMA is uniquely equipped to support students throughout Maine. Find out more at https://www.uma.edu/

