LIVERMORE FALLS — Happy New Year from Treat Memorial Library! Our Book Group is continuing its ten part series Books are Funny Like That into the new year. We will meet on Thursday, January 9 at 3 p.m. to discuss In

Such Good Company by Carol Burnett, a memoir about her time on her variety show. Please let staff know if you would like a copy of the latest book up for discussion.

Preschool Story Time is every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Story Time features picture books, activities, and a craft to take home every week.

Our Knit/Crochet group, Lost my Stitches, meets Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. Cozy socks are a recent project of the group. The group members may also choose to work on their own personal projects at group meetings. Come to meetings if you have questions about knitting or crocheting or if you just want to work in good company!

LEGO Club will meet Saturday, January 18 at 10:30 a.m. January’s challenge will be the wheel of projects- spin our big wheel of ideas and build whatever it lands on! LEGO creations are displayed in the

library until our next meeting.

New books at Treat Memorial Library include the picture book The Serious Goose by Jimmy Kimmel, the juvenile fiction title Naked Mole Rat Saves the World by Karen Rivers, the young adult book Angel Mage

by Garth Nix, and the mystery Thin Ice by Paige Shelton. Please note that the library will be closed on Wednesday, January 1, for New Year?s Day. The library will also be closed on Tuesday, January 21 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Any questions or for more information about any of these events, please call the Library at 897-3631. Pick up the activities calendar at the Circulation Desk the next time you are in the Library. Always

remember that you are able to log in to your own account and access the 3M Cloud Library through our online catalog at https://treat.biblionix.com/atoz/catalog/ While you are there, click on “See what’s hot” for a list of ALL the new items. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter (@TreatMemLibrary).

