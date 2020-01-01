JAY — Several Spruce Mountain High School athletes were recently named to 2019 Sun Journal All-Region teams. Those who made the cut are listed below with their grade and position, if applicable.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

FIRST TEAM

Bailey Coates, Sr.

FIELD HOCKEY

FIRST TEAM

Ashley Campbell, Sr., Defense

SECOND TEAM

Emily Castonguay, Sr., Forward

Aurianna Armandi, Sr., Forward

HONORABLE MENTION

Isabelle Castonguay, Sr., Defense

BOYS SOCCER

HONORABLE MENTION

Cameron Cain

GIRLS SOCCER

HONORABLE MENTION

Jaycee Cole

FOOTBALL

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Brandon Frey, Sr., Util.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Bryson Bailey, Jr., OL

DEFENSE

Jack Bryant, Sr., LB

