JAY — Several Spruce Mountain High School athletes were recently named to 2019 Sun Journal All-Region teams. Those who made the cut are listed below with their grade and position, if applicable.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
FIRST TEAM
Bailey Coates, Sr.
FIELD HOCKEY
FIRST TEAM
Ashley Campbell, Sr., Defense
SECOND TEAM
Emily Castonguay, Sr., Forward
Aurianna Armandi, Sr., Forward
HONORABLE MENTION
Isabelle Castonguay, Sr., Defense
BOYS SOCCER
HONORABLE MENTION
Cameron Cain
GIRLS SOCCER
HONORABLE MENTION
Jaycee Cole
FOOTBALL
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Brandon Frey, Sr., Util.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Bryson Bailey, Jr., OL
DEFENSE
Jack Bryant, Sr., LB
