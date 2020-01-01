JAY  — Several Spruce Mountain High School athletes were recently named to 2019 Sun Journal All-Region teams. Those who made the cut are listed below with their grade and position, if applicable.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY 

FIRST TEAM

Bailey Coates, Sr.

FIELD HOCKEY 

FIRST TEAM

Ashley Campbell, Sr., Defense

SECOND TEAM

Emily Castonguay, Sr., Forward

Aurianna Armandi, Sr., Forward

HONORABLE MENTION

Isabelle Castonguay, Sr., Defense

BOYS SOCCER 

HONORABLE MENTION

Cameron Cain

GIRLS SOCCER 

HONORABLE MENTION

Jaycee Cole

FOOTBALL

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Brandon Frey, Sr., Util.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Bryson Bailey, Jr., OL

DEFENSE

Jack Bryant, Sr., LB

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Advertiser Sports
Related Stories
Latest Articles