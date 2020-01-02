To The Editor:

Hard to believe, but here we are – another year for Christmas for Families, and we have so many wonderful people to thank for all their support. After over 40 years, our community and visitors continue coming together to help make this happen. To the American Legion in Locke Mills for having the fund raiser and the Ladies Auxiliary for putting together all the Christmas stockings with wonderful gifts in them, thank you. Thanks to Maine Street Realty for allowing us to have a drop off for gifts as well as applications.

There are so many more that it would be hard to name them all, but know that it is all appreciated. Our program is funded by private donations, so it is always amazing what we are able to do. Every year we have something that stands out from other things. Sometimes you get an application for something special, wonder where you will find it with such short notice, and it shows up like a miracle. This happened a couple of times this year alone, and has happened in the past. Families go shopping together to buy gifts for others who need a little extra help this time of year, people we have helped in past years who have found a way to help others now. We have had people this year who made things such as hats, scarfs, mittens, table runners, throw pillows & other special gifts. People have bought trucks or dolls, household items, fabric, yarn, and donated their time and money so we could go out to buy what was needed. We work on this year round, coming up with new and special things.

We all know that life can change anytime and unless we have walked in others shoes we do not know what they have to deal with. If we can help make even just a little difference, then that is what we want to do. We were able to help 60 families, 180 children of all ages plus their parents. We try to make sure that they have warm clothes, something to read, something to play with and something special, as many people as we could. Our hope for all is that it will be a great year ahead. Merry Christmas!

Nina Wheeler

Christmas for Families

Bethel

