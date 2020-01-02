OTISFIELD — For the past 8 years, a group of dedicated residents from Otisfield have gathered every Friday at the Community Hall on Route 121. From there they carpool away and commence for 60-90 minutes to walk, see the sights and socialize.

Members receive a walking report ahead of time. The destination has been predetermined. Its terrain has been documented. It includes a weather report so walkers can dress appropriately.

Otisfield’s Friday Walkers was born from a 2011 needs assessment, sponsored by the town, members of East Otisfield Free Baptist Church and several residents. Being in a rural community, Otisfield residents reported living with a sense of isolation.

“It all began through a needs assessment process,” said Maureen Howard, group trailblazer/coordinator. “People felt like they didn’t know each other, and this seemed like an easy way to remedy that.”

Jean Hankins, also known as Otisfield’s unofficial town historian, offered to organize the walking group back in 2012. For two years she dutifully planned and communicated activities to participants before delegating the responsibility to Howard.

“I had heard about it but wasn’t ever able to go because I worked on Fridays,” said Howard. “When I retired I asked to join and Jean immediately promoted me to Trailblazer. So it became my responsibility to maintain the master list of destinations, assess the grade and difficulty, distance and time to make a loop and make note of the trailhead and any remarkable details.

“Luckily, Jean kept meticulous records. And she knows not just every discontinued town road in Otisfield, but where they lead and what there is to see.”

In the group’s early days Friday walks were a seasonal affair. But members have become so dedicated to the excursions that now they walk year-round, weather permitting. December 20 was forecast to be single-digit temps so Howard redirected the outing to Café Nomad in Norway for coffee and muffins.

Howard tries to pick trails where walkers can make a loop rather than a trek in and out. She maintains a collection of brochures, maps, guides and gazetteers. “I’m always on the lookout for new trails to try,” she said.

“In winter we all bring our snowshoes,” said walker Elaine Doble-Verrill. “But if we take a groomed snowmobile trail we don’t usually need them.”

“We tend to limit the distance to about two miles,” Howard explained. “I shoot for 60-90 minutes and we maintain a casual pace. We’re more out to ‘stop and smell the roses’ than attempt a cardio challenge. We like to take in the sights.

“Walking discontinued roads, we come across lots of abandoned farms. The woods are full of stonewalls. We follow waterways and lake shores.”

Otisfield Walkers have covered most of the trails in surrounding communities and go as far afield as Cumberland county. A popular site to visit is Jugtown, a 5,000 acre woodlot still owned and worked by Hancock Lumber. Jugtown was a village originally settled in the 1830s around a mill built on the Crooked River. Its name comes from a myriad of jug remnants, apparently shooting targets of a long since departed resident.

Land trust properties are favored spots. Sometimes the group visits state parks. They have carpooled as far as New Gloucester’s Pineland Farms and Pondicherry Park and the Narramissic quarry on the grounds of 1797’s Peabody-Fitch Farm, both in Bridgton.

Each Friday the group includes as many as fifteen walkers and a few dogs. According to Howard, member Alana Grover is the record-holder of note, estimated to have walked every mile of every old road in Otisfield.

Each walk begins at the town’s Community Hall. Even though they may trek an hour or more by car before the walk begins, the group is an Otisfield Recreational Department activity and symbolically maintains itself as such.

“There was a time when the Community Hall was in danger of being demolished,” Doble-Verrill said. “Residents wanted to keep it, and luckily the town’s government supported what everyone wanted when economically it would have made sense to do away with it.”

Residents interested in joining Otisfield Friday Walkers should email Maureen Howard at [email protected] to be added to the group’s schedule contact list.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: