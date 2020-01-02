Join me for free cooking classes, Cooking Matters! Learn how to Cook Healthy on a Budget! For more info: [email protected]

Chicken Tortilla Soup

This delicious soup is perfect for a snowy day and a great way to use leftover chicken or turkey. It takes just a little time to prep and then it cooks all day in a slow cooker, while you are out playing in the snow! Get your little helpers chopping, so you can get outside even faster. If you don’t have a slow cooker, cook in a heavy pot on low on your back burner.

Ingredients:

2 cups cooked Turkey or Chicken, shredded, or chopped into chunks

1 medium onion, chopped

1 clove garlic (crushed)

1 carrot diced

3 medium tomatoes (peeled and chopped) or 2 (15 oz) cans of chopped tomatoes

1 green or red pepper, diced

1 cup frozen corn

1 15 oz can black beans , rinsed and drained

4 cups chicken broth

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 mild green chile ,chopped

4 corn tortillas

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

Optional: shredded Monterey Jack cheese (a tablespoon or two for each serving)

Directions:

Shred or cube the chicken or turkey..

Combine chicken or turkey with, onion, garlic, carrot, tomatoes, green pepper, corn, black beans, broth, salt, black pepper, and green chile in your slow cooker.

Cover and cook on low for 6 to 7 hours.

When ready to serve:

Heat oven to 375 degrees.

Cut the corn tortillas in half and then cut the halves into 1/4-inch strips.

Place on cookie sheet and then lightly spray with cooking oil spray.

Bake 7-10 minutes until crisp.

Garnish bowls of soup with 1 tablespoon shredded Monterey Jack Cheese and crisped tortilla strips

