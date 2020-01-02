Jan. 2, 2019: Janet Mills, a Farmington Democrat and Maine’s attorney general since 2013, becomes the state’s 75th governor and the first woman to hold that office. At age 71, she is also the oldest person sworn in as Maine governor.

Two-term Republican Gov. Paul LePage, a former Waterville mayor, leaves office having vetoed a record 642 bills during his eight-year tenure – second place belongs to Gov. James Longley with 118. LePage’s tally exceeds the combined veto total for all previous Maine governors since 1917.

On this date was researched and written by Joseph Owen of Augusta, a retired copy desk chief of the Morning Sentinel and Kennebec Journal newspapers. Owen is a longtime member, former president and current board member of the Augusta-based Kennebec Historical Society.

