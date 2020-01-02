Have you made a resolution for the new year? Does it include making an addition to your furry family? Or, posting more pictures on social media? Here’s a great choice for you to consider.

Myla is a beautiful cat. She’s only two years old and she is a scene stealer. When this picture was being set up Myla volunteered to be the model. She jumped onto the shelf and posed beside the calendars like a professional.

After the picture taking session ended Myla hung around to see what else she could get into.

Can you image all the great photos you could share and all the “Likes” you would get on social media if Myla was your cat?

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris. Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org. Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC. For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

