STATE — Through a partnership between the Maine Department of Education and the University of Maine, tuition is waived for all qualified high school students in Maine to cover full tuition for up to 12 college credits per year at the University of Maine, the state’s flagship public university. Eligible students are able to earn college credit while still in high school.

Starting Jan. 21, 2020 the University of Maine will offer over 100 online and campus-based spring courses suitable for qualified high school students. Classes are taught by world-class UMaine faculty and meet general education requirements of the University of Maine System, as well as the majority of colleges nationwide. Students across

the state will benefit from the flexibility and variety of live (in Belfast and Orono) and online early college courses offered this spring.

The University of Maine has a long history of being a leader in supporting Early College programming. UMaine’s signature online program, Academ-e, launched over 15 years ago. The UMaine Early College Program is committed to providing:

● Quality teaching and learning, college-level rigor and academic integrity

● Access and support to under-resourced communities and first-generation students

● Multiple layers of support to ensure student success, including a comprehensive orientation experience and academic advising

● Open access to world-class faculty through Maine’s flagship university

Registration is online: explorec.maine.edu. Interested students and parents are encouraged to contact Allison Small, Early College Programs coordinator, 207.581.8004; [email protected] to learn more about the application process.

filed under: