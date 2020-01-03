AUBURN — Concerts for a Cause will host Bold Riley at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the First Universalist Church of Auburn.

Bold Riley is a folk quintet hailing from western Maine and known for full vocal harmonies and uplifting originals. Fiddle, guitar, banjo, accordion, bass and percussion provide a wide range of instrumentation for listeners. Band members Michael Hayashida, John Gunn, Julia Edwards, Erin Sampson and Dennis Boyd take turns singing lead, and a strong sense of community drives the energy of their music.

The band has just released their first full-length album, “Kinship,” showcasing a refined list of originals peppered with a few key covers. The result is truly Bold Riley: family, love and hope.

Concerts for a Cause brings special concerts to the LA community while raising money for local charities. The series is produced by a dedicated group of church members. The First Universalist Church of Auburn is at 169 Pleasant St., across from the Dairy Joy, and parking is available. Tickets are $15 at the door. For more information, visit auburnuu.org or call 207-783-0461.

