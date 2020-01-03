A second person has died following a three-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Standish, police have said.

Vincent Oates, 51, died at Maine Medical Center, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. He was the father of Owen Oates, 8, who died at the scene of the crash along Route 35, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash occurred when a car being driving southbound by Danilo Warrick, 75, a custodian at two Standish schools, skidded across the center line and struck the Oates’s vehicle, a Toyota Corolla, which was traveling north. Vincent Oates was driving the family’s vehicle, police said.

Also injured in the crash was the boy’s mother and Vincent’s wife, Kerry Oates, 46, who remains in critical condition at Maine Medical Center. Warrick was also hospitalized at Maine Medical, where he was listed in satisfactory condition on Friday.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash, and will conduct a reconstruction of the wreck to help determine what caused it, however a preliminary crash report suggested Warrick was “skidding.”

That description is one among several standardized responses that police use to describe how a crash occurred. The reconstruction will provide a more precise cause, but that investigative process typically takes several weeks to complete.

The road conditions at the time of Saturday’s crash are unknown, but will likely be looked at by an accident reconstruction team, said Capt. Craig Smith of the sheriff’s office. Freezing rain that fell on Friday morning caused chaos on area roadways, but it was unclear whether icy conditions contributed to this wreck a day later.

“This is certainly a sad day for the family and the community,” said School Administrative District 6 Superintendent Paul Penna, in an email.

Owen was a student at Edna Libby Elementary School in Standish and the district will be making plans to provide support for staff, students and families as soon as possible, Penna said.

Warrick – known as “Mr. Dan” to students and staff – has been a custodian at Edna Libby for 26 years, and also worked at George E. Jack elementary school. The Edna Libby school’s Sunshine Committee launched an online fundraiser to support Warrick as he heals, and raised more than $4,000 to aid his medical costs.

