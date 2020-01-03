MONDAY, Jan. 6

AUBURN — City Council workshop and meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall. During the first meeting of the new council, a workshop will be held on the city’s Strategic Plan and presentations will be made by several city departments.

LEWISTON — Inaugural ceremony, 6:30 p.m. at the Gendron Franco Center. Newly-elected officials, including mayor-elect Mark Cayer and the new City Council, will be sworn in.

TUESDAY, Jan. 7

AUBURN — Age-Friendly Community Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. at the Auburn Senior Community Center in Pettengill Park.

LEWISTON — City Council workshop and meeting, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 8

AUBURN — Lewiston-Auburn Transit Committee meeting, 12:30 p.m. at the Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments office, 125 Manley Road.

AUBURN — Indoor farmers’ market, 4:30 p.m. at the Auburn Senior Community Center in Pettengill Park.

AUBURN — Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meeting, 6:30 p.m. in Room 204 at Auburn Hall.

AUBURN — School Committee meeting, 7 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall.

THURSDAY, Jan. 9

AUBURN — Cable TV Advisory Board meeting, 4 p.m. in Room 204 at Auburn Hall.

AUBURN — Auburn-Lewiston Airport Board meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the main terminal, 80 Airport Drive.

