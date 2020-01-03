100 Years Ago: 1920

A good attendance meeting of the Women’s Association of the CMG Hospital Wednesday resulted in the accomplishment of a good amount of work of which there is a pressing need.

50 Years Ago: 1970

A large attendance at the Petit luncheon held recently at the YWCA residence honoring the valuable service of the building fund volunteers. Mrs. Robert G. Wade discussed the building plans and those attending had an opportunity to inspect details planned for the new East Avenue building in Lewiston.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Robert Tlner has been named police chief by acting City Manager Patricia Finnigan, it was announced Monday. Tiner, a 30-year veteran with the department, has been serving as acting chief since May when Roger Stricker vacated the position to become director of the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency. A search for the new police chief began at that time but before it was completed, then-city manager Steven D. Lewis announced that he was taking a position as City Manager in Joplin, Missouri and the hiring process was suspended. Finnigan said she recently approached the City Council about her decision and councilors were receptive They have been very impressed with Bob Tiner’s performance,” she said. ‘He certainly knows this community and he cares about it. He has all the qualities of what we were looking for in a police chief.’ According to the city charter, the city manager has the authority to hire the police chief, Auburn Mayor Robert Thorpe said ‘l’m very supportive of Ms. Finnigan’s decision said Monday. “I’m very pleased to have Mr. Tiner serve as chief of police. Finnigan said Auburn received a number of applications for the position from within Maine and from other states. She indicated Monday that Tincr’s effectiveness in the capacity of acting chief contributed to her decision “Chief Tiner has served as acting chief for nearly eight months,” she said in a press release. “During this period he has demonstrated on a daily basis his professionalism commitment, to the Auburn Police Department, and his ability to handle crises. Finnigan also said that part of her decision was based on the public’s approval °city wide he was acting as chief. “Not only have I been impressed with Bob Tiners abilities, but barely a week goes by that I don’t receive a call or comment about Bob’s exceptional performance and the involvement of the Police Department on community issues,” she said. ‘Bob has been and will continue to be a very positive influence in our community” According to ‘Tiner, the feeling Is mutual. “I’m pleased that Pat Finnigan was the city manager who gave me the appointment,” he said. “I have the* highest respect for her and I’m extremely impressed with her management style. She is an approachable manager and I’m looking forward to working with her” A veteran of the US Marine Corps, Tiner joined the Auburn force In 1964. He was promoted to sergeant in 1969 lieutenant in 1971, and captain in 1973. Tiner is a graduate of the FBI Academy and graduated from the University of Maine at Augusta with a degree in criminal justice.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspelling and errors may be corrected.

