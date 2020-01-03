LEWISTON – Normand Oscar Boulay Sr., passed away on Saturday December 21, 2019. He was born to Cecile and Oscar Boulay on July 6, 1933. He attended Saint Dominic High School where he aspired to become a cabinet maker and carpenter. Once he graduated from high school, he joined The United States Army and was assigned to the Army Corps of Engineers in Bordeaux, France.While in Bordeaux, France, Normand met his first wife Joan who now resides in Florida. Once he and Joan returned to Lewiston, Maine, they started their family. Joan and Normand had six children: Carol Coburn of Lisbon, Maine, Francois Boulay of Tully, New York, Joan Boulay of Lewiston, Maine, Donald Boulay of Sacramento, California, Patricia Boulay of Palm Bay, Florida, and Normand Boulay Jr. of Lewiston, Maine.Normand and Joan Boulay divorced in 1976. In 1980 he married the love of his life, Giselle Levesque of Lewiston, Maine. She had three children, who reside in Lewiston, Maine; Kim Levesque, Marc Levesque, and Chris LaFrance.Normand started his business in construction in 1966. His business focused on building commercial properties. He built McDonald’s restaurants, Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants, along with many other well known businesses. After many years in construction, he decided to retire from construction and try his hand as a franchisee for Dunkin’ Donuts.In 1972 Norm purchased three Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants; one in Portland, Maine and two in Lewiston, Maine. By 1980 he was involved in Dunkin’ Donuts full time. From 1980 to 2003, Normand worked in the businesses, including baking the donuts. The Portland Dunkin’ was sold and others were built. He owned two Dunkins’ on Main Street in Lewiston, one in Gardiner, Maine and another in Farmingdale, Maine. For a period of years, an additional Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant was located in the center of St. Mary’s Hospital but was closed to focus on the others. Each restaurant was built and routinely remodeled using his own two hands. Once his wife, Giselle, was diagnosed with Parkison’s Disease, he stopped working in the restaurants and dedicated the rest of his life to taking care of her. He said, “God put me on this Earth to take care of Giselle”. He loved Giselle with all of his heart.It wasn’t all work for Normand and his family. Normand purchased a camp in Stratton, Maine where he and the family enjoyed skiing Sugarloaf Mountain for over 20 years. He was an outstanding skier who really enjoyed a challenge. He had a motto when he was skiing with his children: “I like to ‘Fly like an Eagle’ even with my six turkies by my side”. The family also had a home, that Normand built for them, in Harpswell, Maine. At the home in Harpswell the family could enjoy: fishing, water skiing, tubing, tennis and many other fun activities. There wasn’t a Saturday that the family wasn’t having a party. Norm was a very generous man who welcomed many into his home and heart and shared his good fortune with them. After many years, the Harpswell home was sold and Norm and Giselle “retired” to Florida. Twenty five years was spent vacationing in Daytona, Florida spending time with their other retired friends during the winter months. During the summer months they would return to Maine. There came a point where Giselle was no longer well enough to travel. Normand had a beautiful home built in Lewiston, Maine for Giselle and himself to spend the rest of their years together.Until his own health prevented it, Normand attended mass at Holy Family Church of Lewiston. He was very generous with his charitable donations to the church. He supported many local charities including: Meals on Wheels and The Special Olympics as well as much support for Orphans of Haiti.Aside from his children, Normand had many grandchildren, and great grandchildren who love him and will miss him dearly. He was predeceased by his daughter, Joan Boulay and his grandson, Benjamin Boulay. He was a great friend to many and a dedicated employer that invested his time and knowledge in those that he saw potential in. There is no doubt that Normand will be missed by family, friends, employees, and the majority of the community.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00AM Wednesday January 8th at Holy Family Church. Committal prayers to follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery concluding with military honors.Family and friends are invited to visit Tuesday January 7th from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the PINETTE DILLINGHAM & LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway Lewiston, 784-4023Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com

