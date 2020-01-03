LEWISTON — Present Company will provide the entertainment at the Gendron Franco Center’s monthly luncheon, La Rencontre, on Thursday, Jan. 9. The doors and bar will open at 10 a.m. and the meal will be served at 11:30. It will include chicken pot pie, veggie primavera, salad, dinner rolls and dessert. La Rencontre is not restricted to French-speakers or even those of Franco descent. All are welcome to attend the meal and event.

Present Company is a trio of vocalists who have been entertaining together for 32 years. The local musical group includes Diane Meservier, Lorna Jollymore and Margaret Dix. Besides performing at the Topsham Fairground Cafe for five years, they’ve also performed at the Fryeburg and Windsor fairs. In addition, they have performed for private parties, anniversaries and nursing homes.

For tickets, call or visit the Gendron Franco Center box office at 207-689-2000 weekdays between noon and 4 p.m. The price of the ticket is $13, which includes a processing fee. The tickets, as with all GFC tickets, will be nonrefundable/nonexchangeable and must be purchased by 4 p.m. on the Monday prior to the event. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

The Franco Center is handicapped accessible and is at Cedar and Oxford streets in the Little Canada section of Lewiston, just across the Lown Peace Bridge from New Auburn.

