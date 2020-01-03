WATERFORD — The next three sessions in a series of meetings on global warming solutions are announced by the Waterford Congregational Church. They will be held Tuesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Wilkins House Community Center, next to the church on Plummer Hill Road.

The Jan. 7 session, “Talking About the Climate Crisis,” will explore how to discuss the crisis to deepen knowledge and spur people to action. Tyler Kidder of the Onion Foundation and the Maine Climate Table will be the leader. The organizations are a partnership of over 200 individuals and organizations. Kidder has tools and techniques to help learn how to make communication count.

The Feb. 4 session, “Working with Maine Organizations,” will feature Lisa Pohlmann, CEO of the Natural Resources Council of Maine. She will talk about outreach, influence and activism. She will inform the group about efforts to address the climate crisis across Maine. Her session will be an invitation to directly impact decision-makers and thought leaders about individual and collective responsibility to protect and preserve Earth.

On March 3, in a session titled “Youth-Led Environmental Work,” the group will team with young people who are concerned about the climate crisis — the health of the environment, the impact of the climate crisis and the inequity of who has historically had power and voice in the work. Maine Environmental Changemakers is a youth-led network that connects young Mainers passionate about the environment with peers and mentors working in the sector. Several young Changemakers will share their projects and offer insights into how to help and participate in their work. Hadley Couraud of Changemakers will lead the session.

The yearlong series, which began in October, has been planned and led by the Rev. Doretta Colburn, pastor of church and an organic farmer, and Kerry Johnson, a retired management consultant and leadership expert.

The previous sessions have explored the world view of the climate crisis’ impact, spiritual and ethical perspectives, and local impacts and potential solutions from the views of farmers, environmentalists and wildlife conservationists.

Each of the sessions has focused on personal and community actions that can be taken by participants to mitigate the impact of the climate crisis. As the year progresses, these actions will become bolder and more complex as the group works in teams to make a difference in protecting the environment.

« Previous

Next »