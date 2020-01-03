CARRABASSET VALLEY — Harpswell, Maine author Ed Robinson has been writing and speaking about the outdoors for years. At the Carrabasset Valley Public Library & Community Center in the Begin Family Community Room, on Saturday January 11 at 4:30 p.m., he will present his program “The Wonders of Maine Wildlife.“ His new presentation features over 200 superb photographs of many Maine creatures, both the iconic and the secretive. Ed will share fascinating stories about these creatures and help us to understand more about their lives.

Since moving to Maine in 2007 he has written extensively about Maine’s wildlife and recently published a book titled Nature Notes from Maine: River Otters, Moose, Skunks and More. The book is a collection of 40 stories about species including lobsters, loons, fishers and ospreys. It includes over 60 stunning photographs and 10 ink drawings in 190 pages.

In commenting upon the book, George Smith, Outdoor News Editor for the Bangor Daily News noted “This book is full of great stories about Maine’s wild animals. The stories are highly entertaining and brought back memories of some of my own wildlife encounters. These are the wild critters that make life in Maine very special.”

All profits from sales of the book will benefit the conservation and public education work of the Harpswell Heritage Land Trust (HHLT) where Ed serves on the board of trustees.

