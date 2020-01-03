AUBURN — This is an instructional program for boys and girls in pre-K and kindergarten who are learning the game of basketball. Players will be introduced to the basic skills and rules through drills and interactive games. Each class is limited to only 12 players. Parental supervision is required. They will be generating a waiting list with the possibility of adding a class if needed.
Pre-K class will Wednesdays at 4:15-5 p.m. from January 8-February 12. The kindergarten class will be Thursdays at 4:15–5 p.m. from January 9-February 13. Both classes will be held at the YMCA in Auburn.
Cost is $39 for Y-members and $54 for non-members.
For more information about the program, financial assistance, or how you can volunteer, please contact Ally Kennedy at [email protected] or 207-795-4095.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Lewiston-Auburn
VIDEO: Sun Journal drone has a different perspective on the landscape
-
Nation / World
Iran vows ‘harsh’ response to killing of general; U.S. sends 3,000 more troops to region
-
Schools
Maine’s first virtual charter school fights employees’ attempt to unionize
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Sun Journal will publish digital-only on Mondays
-
Community Sports
YMCA basketball skills and drills begin Jan. 8