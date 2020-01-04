GREENVILLE, N.C. – John “Troy” Bell of Pinetops, N.C. passed away on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 while surrounded by his loving family. Troy was born in Lewiston on Jan. 15, 1964 to Clara Bell and John Bell. Raised in Lewiston, Troy excelled at playing ice hockey in his youth, where he was awarded All State designation multiple years. Troy graduated from St. Dominic Regional High School in 1982. He was a lover of the outdoors and an avid Harley Davidson enthusiast. Troy enjoyed working with his hands and was a skilled carpenter and mechanic. He is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years, Lynn Bell of Pinetops, N.C.; daughter Caitlin Bell Foy (Colin Foy) of Grimesland, N.C.; grandson, Liam, also of Grimesland, N.C.; sister, Cindy-Lou Lakenburges (Karl Lakenburges) of O’Fallon, Ill., sister, Carrie Bell of Lewiston, brother, Shawn Bell (Lisa Bell) of Lewiston; and mother, Clara Bell of Lewiston.He was predeceased by his father, John Bell. In honor and celebration of his life, memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Carlisle Funeral Home in Tarboro, N.C. Comments and memories may be shared at www.carlislefuneralhome.com.

