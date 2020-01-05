LAKE MONTICELLO, Va. – Aileen B. Sherwood, 97, of Lake Monticello, Va., passed away on Jan. 2, 2020. She is reunited with her husband, Edward, who passed away in 2011 and is with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

She was born in Mexico, July 11, 1922, the daughter of Daniel and Leona Holman. She graduated from Mexico High School. Aileen was also a graduate of Farmington State Teachers College and taught elementary school for many years including at one time in a one-room school house.

After retirement, she and her husband enjoyed time at their cottage in Weld and a place in South Harpswell. Eventually they moved to Lake Monticello, Va., and enjoyed several wonderful years together before her husband of 64 years of marriage passed away.

She was a member of the Mexico Baptist Church in Maine for many years. As her health allowed, she continued faithfully attending church with her family in Virginia.

Aileen loved to travel and took many wonderful trips with her husband. She enjoyed doing puzzles and needlepoint. She was known for her beautiful smile and laugh. For anyone who ever met Aileen, they would say they never met a stranger.

Surviving are two sons: Harvey Sherwood and his wife Nancy of Standish and Neal Sherwood and his wife Gwen of Lake Monticello, Va. Also two grandsons: Matthew Gatti and Daniel Sherwood; along with six beautiful great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents; and one brother Arlie Holman.

The family extends a special thank you to Meals on Wheels of Fluvanna County and to a special Christian lady who helped take loving care of her during the last months of her life.