STANDISH – Philip P. Buker, 70, of Standish passed away Dec. 28, 2019 at Gosnell Memorial House following a lengthy illness. Phil, son of Phyllis Buker Smith, grew up in Wilton and Livermore and attended Livermore Falls High School class of 1968 before enlisting in the U.S. Army, 1967-1970.
Phil served two tours in Vietnam, 1967-1968, with the 261st Signal Corps. After leaving the military he owned and operated a welding company, he later founded Portland Safe which he owned and operated for 28 years. Phil was past president of Vietnam Veterans of America, Casco Bay Chapter; Safari Club International, Maine Chapter; past board member of Maine Veterans Homes, active member and supporter of numerous sporting clubs including Royal River Rod and Gun Club and Scarborough Fish and
Game. Phil had an affinity for fundraising for youth sporting and summer camp programs.
Phil is survived by his wife Deborah; children, Jessica Buker-Vincent (Joshua Vincent), Joshua Buker, John
Buker (Maria Winn); and grandchildren, Laurel, Wyatt, Jack, Emmett and Brant.
Visitation will be held Thursday Jan. 9 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham, where a memorial service will be held Saturday Jan. 11 at 1 p.m.
To express condolences or to participate in Phil’s online tribute please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com
In lieu of flowers Phil requested that donations
be made to
Safari Club International, Maine Chapter,
Earle Reagan, Treasurer
PO Box 1720
Gray, ME 04039;
Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine
205 Church Hill Rd. Ste 1
Augusta, ME 04330;
for youth programs, and
Baxter Memorial Library
71 South Street
Gorham, ME 04038
Comments are not available on this story.